On Point: San Antonio UIL 5A/6A Volleyball Rankings (10/7)

We are wrapping up the first round of district play for many districts and some are proving to be very competitive. District's 27 & 28 for UIL 6A seem to be battling it out with some stellar competition and matches coming down to the wire. Brandeis Broncos and O'Connor Panthers hold the undefeated card in their back pockets currently- Brandeis is 7-0 overall and O'Connor is 8-0. There is some great volleyball being played and we look forward to continue watching as the season is half way over.

VYPE San Antonio UIL 5A/6A Top 10 Volleyball Rankings (10/7):

#1 San Antonio Brandeis (Previously:1)

#2 Helotes O'Connor (Previously: 4)

#3 San Antonio Reagan (Previously:3)

#4 Smithson Valley (Previously: 5)

#5 San Antonio Madison (Previously: 7)

#6 San Antonio Clark (Previously: 8)

#7 New Braunfels Canyon (Previously: 9)

#8 New Braunfels (Previously: 10)

#9 Alamo Heights (Previously: 2)

#10 Schertz Clemens (Previously: 6)

Honorable Mentions: San Antonio Harlan, Cibolo Steele, Kerrville Tivy, San Antonio Churchill, Medina Valley, East Central, Boerne Champion, San Antonio Taft, San Antonio Johnson, San Antonio Warren

