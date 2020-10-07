New Rankings: VYPE San Antonio TAPPS Football Rankings (10/7)

The 2020 TAPPS football seasons are headed into Week 3. Check out the VYPE San Antonio updated TAPPS 11-man and six-man football rankings to find out who the area's top teams are.

VYPE San Antonio Preseason TAPPS 11-Man Football Rankings:

#1 Antonian College Preparatory (Previously: 2)

#2 San Antonio Central Catholic (Previously:4)

#3 Geneva School of Boerne (Previously:1)

#4 Holy Cross of San Antonio (Previously: NR)

#5 Shiner St. Paul (Previously: 3)

Other teams to watch: Hallettsville Sacred Heart, San Antonio Christian School, San Antonio, Schertz St. John Paul II Catholic and San Antonio St. Anthony Catholic

VYPE San Antonio Preseason TAPPS Six-Man Football Rankings:

#1 Fredericksburg Heritage School (Previously: 1)

#2 Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills College Prep (Previously:5)

#3 Bracken Christian School (Previously: 3)

#4 New Braunfels Christian Academy (Previously: 2)

#5 Bulverde Living Rock Academy (Previously:4)

