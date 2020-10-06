Week 6 of the 2020 Texas high school football season was full of exciting plays. Watch the play of the week nominee highlights below and vote for your favorite until Thursday October 8th at 2 p.m.

VYPE Week 6 Play of the Week Poll (Closes 10/8 at 2 p.m.)

Nominees:



Ashton Peterson's blocked punt touchdown return in Justin Northwest's 63-49 win against McKinney North.

Ryder Hernandez and Tristan Hervey's 37-yard touchdown connection in Cedar Park's 28-14 win against Round Rock Cedar Ridge.

Isaiah Sutton's 60-yard touchdown in Houston Spring Woods' 21-14 win against Pasadena.

Isaiah DeLeon and Kannon Webb's last second game-winning touchdown connection in San Marcos' 26-25 win against Lockhart.

Bryant Lewis' touchdown in Hays' 45-28 win against Dripping Springs.

Roric Hawkins' 75-yard touchdown in The Woodlands Christian Academy's 35-16 win against Westbury Christian School.

Week 6 Plays of the Week www.youtube.com

