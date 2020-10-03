5 Big Takeaways: Tomball Memorial upends West Brook in 66-63 thriller

Even when Tomball Memorial had watched as Beaumont West Brook trimmed its 23-point lead down to just three at one point, the Wildcats didn't flinch.

The offense went back out and scored again. And that's the way this script would write itself till the bitter end. We all knew there was talent on both sidelines. This game did not disappoint.

Here are my FIVE big takeaways.

Monster Program Win!

This was a big one. Tomball Memorial is entering its third year as a Class 6A program and last year went 10-2 with notable wins over Bridgeland, Cypress Ranch and Klein. In the prior year, the group went 8-3. So entering Friday's meeting, the Wildcats were seeking Win No. 20 as a 6A program. The fact that Tomball Memorial took a ton of body blows from Beaumont West Brook but didn't break is impressive. Tomball Memorial straight-up went blow-for-blow with a team that was a state runner-up just two years ago. This is a HUGE win for the Wildcats. They didn't flinch at multiple points of the game and just continued playing.

Joseph Manjack IV is LEGIT!

The Washington State-commit is every bit of 6-foot-4, 200-pound receiver who will punish you. His speed. Impressive. His ability to high point the ball over a defender and know when to jump. Check. He will give opposing defensive coordinators a nightmare after his performance. He is strong and can go get the ball. He is a steal for Washington State. Very impressed with Manjack. Another thing that was impressive is after such a big performance he gave credit to coaches and teammates and didn't really talk about his own performance. Overall great prospect and person.

Masterful Marwill

It never seemed like Colton Marwill was nervous. If his team was down or up big, the quarterback just seemed to have a calm demeanor. Oh yeah, and then with four minutes he drove the offense down to get them in a position to score with little time left. Marwill played like the savvy veteran everyone involved, especially then they play bigger teams. Marwill has an aurora of confidence and that carries over to everyone around him. He can run the ball and throw it just as well. Marwill has a strong arm he can zip it into tight spaces but than also launch it downfield. Offense or defense, his energy is fed off of.

Amazing Anderson

Bryce Anderson is a pure athlete. There were multiple times in Friday's game where he showed off his athleticism. Anderson, who is a four-star safety, verbally committed to LSU, shifted into the QB position this year and he can run. He's also a pretty good thrower, hitting Tyler Tucker and Ben Bennett for touchdowns during the game. Anderson's strength is impressive, he doesn't go down easy and in space he can fly. Beaumont West Brook's success this year will be based on his elusiveness as a dual-threat quarterback.

Rich Rod Power

For a second-straight week, Richard Rodriguez looked really good coming out of the backfield. Patient running, knowing when to burst. He provides a really good balance to the offense, which does include the ability of Colton Marwill to run the ball as well. Rodriguez had four rushing touchdowns in the victory and they all came at crucial moments, including the final one to put the Wildcats up 66-63, which was the final. Rodriguez showed off his strength multiple times during the win running the ball, shedding tacklers on different occasions.