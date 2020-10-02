74ºF

VYPE Live Lineup - Friday, October 2

Join our talented VYPE Live crews for Texas High School Football and Volleyball on Friday, October 2.

5:30PM - Volleyball: MacArthur vs. Nimitz

5:30PM - Volleyball: Eisenhower vs. Davis

6PM - Volleyball: Galveston Ball vs. Manvel

6:30PM - Volleyball: Goose Creek Memorial vs. Lee

6:30PM - Volleyball: Sterling vs. Texas City

6:45PM - Football: Fort Bend Kempner vs. Alvin

7PM - Football: Abilene Wylie vs. Lubbock Monterey

7PM - Football: Azle vs. Everman

7PM - Football: Cedar Park vs. Cedar Ridge

7PM - Football: Elgin vs. Marble Falls

7PM - Football: Goose Creek Memorial vs. South Houston

7PM - Football: Holy Cross vs. Antonian Prep

7PM - Football: Lee vs. Santa Fe

7PM - Football: New Boston vs. Gladewater

7PM - Football: Northwest vs. McKinney North

7PM - Volleyball: Poth vs. Dilley

7PM - Football: Regents vs. St. Anthony

7PM - Football: San Antonio Christian vs. Central Catholic

7PM - Football: Spring Woods vs. Pasadena

7PM - Football: Sterling vs. Brazoswood

730PM - Football: Hays vs. Dripping Springs

730PM - Football: John Paul II vs. St. Michael's

730PM - Football: Jourdanton vs. Poteet

730PM - Football: Lockhart vs. San Marcos

730PM - Football: Manor vs. LBJ

