Football's Back: 2020 All-VYPE San Antonio Preseason Football Team

2020 VYPE San Antonio preseason football rankings - notable returning UIL 1A, 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A and 6A talents on the preseason all-VYPE team.

Preseason All-VYPE 6A/5A Team

De'Anthony Lewis (Converse Judson)

Kamron Scott (Converse Judson)



Donovan Dreighton (San Antonio Brennan)

Wyatt Begeal (Cibolo Steele)

Micah Young (San Antonio Southside)

Jalen Rainey (San Antonio Brandeis)

Caden Holt (New Braunfels Canyon)

Pryce Yates (San Antonio Reagan)

Robert Rigsby (Converse Judson)

Donnie Moody (Converse Judson)

LJ Butler (San Antonio Wagner)

Trey Moore (Smithson Valley)

Treylin Payne (Converse Judson)

Carson Green (San Antonio Reagan)

Angel Lopez (San Antonio Brandeis)

Reed Cantrell (Boerne Champion)

Alex Bouldin (San Antonio Wagner)

Ty Reasoner (San Antonio Johnson)

Josh Gonzalez (San Antonio Stevens)

Kameron Lopez (Converse Judson)

Max DiDomenico (Schertz Clemens)

Jackson Andrews (Schertz Clemens)

Caleb McGarity (San Antonio Brennan)

Aubrey McDade (San Antonio Harlan)

Kannon Williams (San Antonio Harlan)

Simeon Woodard (San Antonio Veterans Memorial)

Caleb Camarillo (San Antonio Southside)

Stayton Ankrom (San Antonio Reagan)

Shane Johnson (San Antonio Johnson)

En'dreas Spriggs (San Antonio Harlan)

Josiah Carrillo (San Antonio Roosevelt)

Nevon Cooper (San Antonio Madison)

Aiden Inesta-Rodriguez (San Antonio Brandeis)

Peyton Driggers (New Braunfels)

Elexander King (San Antonio East Central)

Itler Mbula (San Antonio Jefferson)

Fisher Middleton (Kerrville Tivy)

Matthew Salazar (San Antonio Burbank)

Christian Garza (Cibolo Steele)

Preseason All-VYPE Small School Team

Jonathon Brooks (Hallettsville)

Lucas Coley (San Antonio Cornerstone Christian School)

Nahamani Harris (San Antonio Cornerstone Christian School)

Jordan Battles (Holy Cross of San Antonio)

Alan Caracheo (San Antonio Cornerstone Christian School)

Matthew Tippie (Wimberley)

Christian Marshall (Wimberley)

Cole Booker (Geronimo Navarro)

Ryan Rubio (Wimberley)

Cole Immel (Fredericksburg)

Cole Andrus (Jourdanton)

Jalen Spicer (Beeville Jones)

Rylan Galvan (Sinton)

Paul Arredondo (Hondo)

Austin Reyes (Carrizo Springs)

Rashawn Galloway (Boerne)

David Ashcraft (Comfort)

Dario Munoz (Luling)

Cooper Conn (Poth)

Justin Contreras (Devine)

Brady Hackebeil (Devine)

Grant Jendrusch (Falls City)

Gage Lowry (La Vernia)

John Warden (Boerne)

Jayden Williams (Marion)

Brock Sestak (Shiner)

Doug Brooks (Shiner)

Chris Johnston (Flatonia)

Connor Winkenwerder (Shiner)

Hunter Williams (Leakey)

Britton Wickham (Medina)

