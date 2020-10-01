The Stars Shine inside Lamar Consolidated ISD powered by Texas Citizen Bank

As we get back to the fields of play, let's take a look at what we have to look forward to in Lamar Consolidated ISD.

Philip Amy, Foster Football

The Foster Falcons turn over the offense to QB Phillip Amy, who threw some nice balls for scores against Lamar Consolidated. Amy can drop it in the bucket to some talented receivers. He threw for 173 yards and four touchdowns in Week 1.

Kellen Stewart, Terry Football

Kellen Stewart of Terry High has some serious wiggle. The converted QB is elusive with the ball in his hands. He's not asked the throw the ball much, but what he does on the ground is electric. Stewart led the Rangers to a 48-0 win over Northbrook.

Jackson Edge, Fulshear Football and Basketball

Fulshear got off to a great start to the football season, smashing Cleveland 47-7 in Week 1. QB Jackson Edge carved up Cleveland for 280 yards and four scores, two of them going to sophomore Parker Williams.

Hymond Drinkard, George Ranch Football

In a big opening game against a tough Crosby team that is loaded with athletes, Longhorn RB Hymond Drinkard could not be stopped. Drinkard went off for 122 yards on the ground for two scores and had one reception for 48 yards.

Tevin Clark, Lamar Consolidated Football

Lamar Consolidated drew a tough Week 1 opponent in Foster. While the score was lopsided, QB Tevin Clark showed some signs of explosiveness on the ground. He will need to have some big games to get into the playoff conversation.