On Point: VYPE San Antonio UIL 5A/6A Volleyball Rankings (10/1)

San Antonio's Volleyball scene is On Point already! There have been some great matches taking place across the city, and the talent on these teams is second to none.

VYPE San Antonio UIL 5A/6A Top 10 Volleyball Rankings (10/1):

#1 San Antonio Brandeis (Previously:3)

#2 Alamo Heights (Previously: 1)

#3 San Antonio Reagan (Previously:2)

#4 Helotes O'Connor (Previously: 4)

#5 Smithson Valley (Previously: 6)

#6 Schertz Clemens (Previously: 5)

#7 San Antonio Madison (Previously: 10)

#8 San Antonio Clark (Previously: 7)

#9 New Braunfels Canyon (Previously: 8)

#10 New Braunfels (Previously: 9)

Honorable Mentions: San Antonio Harlan, Cibolo Steele, East Central, San Antonio Churchill, Medina Valley, Kerrville Tivy, Boerne Champion, San Antonio Warren, San Antonio Johnson, San Antonio Taft

