Brandeis Volleyball Makes History

A fight until the end! San Antonio Reagan Rattlers and Brandeis High School Broncos matched up Tuesday night for a huge District 28-6A game. Both teams entered the floor 4-0 on the season and with a lot to prove.

First set was a constant back and forth with both team's top hitters having high attack percentages. Brandeis' junior and TCU commit, Jalyn Gibson ended set one with 5 Kills on the set and Rattler's senior and University of Miami commit, Nyah Anderson had already racked up 7 kills. Set one was taken by the Broncos with a final score of 25-20.

Coming out of set one, the Broncos took an early lead on set two with a forced early time out at 8-3. The Rattler's weren't bowing down though, they fought back and took control with persistent defense by Libero and Texas Tech commit, Maddie Correa and Defensive Specialist Alyssa Manitzas. Rattler's took set 2 with a final score of 25-19.



Back to an even playing field with a tied up match at 1-1 both teams entered set 3 aggressive, smart and determined. Broncos took a lead early when the Junior Captain and TCU Commit, Carlee Pharris earned them three straight points on three straight aces against the Rattler's. This took a momentum swing for the Broncos ultimately earning them set 3 with a final score of 25-17.

Electric benches and teammates were continuing to support the players on the court. The atmosphere for both teams was fun to watch as set 4 started. With the match on the line both teams were fighting tooth and nail to get the job done. The set started out tied up early on, going point for point, but the Rattler's pulled away with continued blocking by it's front row defense. Taking the lead to 17-13 the Broncos called a timeout to regroup and review its game plan which Pharris said, they just kept saying "Let's not make this harder on us!!" She said they had the upper leg and wanted to make sure they just pushed through to the finish line. Coming down to the final points, the match was on the line as Reagan took set point at 24-23. Broncos fought back and found holes in the court on the Rattler's side to end the match with a final score of 27-25.



Pharris said the feeling is "indescribable" going on to say, "We have worked to hard this season and played so well every game, but this one was so big." This is history for Brandeis as this is the first Broncos Varsity Volleyball team to ever beat Reagan. Pharris also said, "We felt like we made coach so proud!" Coach Madeline Williams sure did look proud on the sideline when her team took set 4 to win the match! As for now, the Broncos were back in the gym this morning to continue to prepare for the remaining season ahead.

We will continue and support both teams as they make their mark on Texas Volleyball.

