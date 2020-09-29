(Copyright (c) 2020 VYPE - All rights reserved)

Week 5 of the 2020 Texas high school football season was full of exciting plays. Watch the nominee highlights below and vote for your favorite until Thursday October 1st at 12 p.m.

VYPE Week 5 Play of the Week Poll (Closes 10/1 at 12 p.m.)

Nominees:



Jaquon Marion's 78-yard run in Bellaire Episcopal's 27-12 win against Spring Legacy The School of Sport Sciences.

Drew Dickey's 40-yard touchdown run in Regents School of Austin's 42-8 win against Austin St. Michael's Catholic Academy.

Jake Strong and Jak Poe's game-winning touchdown connection in Justin Northwest's 21-20 win against Frisco Memorial.

Carson Zahn's 19-yard touchdown run in Memorial's 20-15 win against Seven Lakes.

Kanui Guidry's 99-yard touchdown run in San Marcos' 35-31 loss against New Braunfels.

Matthew Oakland's diving reception in Randolph's 48-0 win against San Antonio Christian School.

Week 5 VYPE Plays of the Week www.youtube.com

