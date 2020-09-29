VYPE Houston Class 6A Top 20: Week 1

The 2020 Texas High School Football season for Class 6A teams has officially begun!

There were some districts that haven't played yet, such as 16-6A, 18-6A or 20-6A, and some school districts like Alief ISD that haven't started yet. Other teams had games canceled or switched to scrimmages last week due to the effects of Tropical Storm Beta.

But nevertheless here are VYPE's newest Class 6A Top 20 for the City of Houston!

VYPE Houston Top 20 6A Teams (9-29-2020)

No. 1 (1) North Shore Mustangs (1-0) (Defeated Shadow Creek 38-21)

No. 2 (2) Katy Tigers (1-0) (Defeated Clear Springs 28-13)

No. 3 (3) Westfield Mustangs (DNP)

No. 4 (5) Atascocita Eagles (DNP) *Scrimmaged Klein Collins

No. 5 (6) Klein Collins Tigers (DNP) *Scrimmaged Atascocita

No. 6 (9) Katy Taylor Mustangs (1-0) (Defeated Cypress Springs 37-0)

No. 7 (4) Shadow Creek Sharks (0-1) (Lost to North Shore 38-21)

No. 8 (11) Bridgeland Bears (1-0) (Defeated Klein Cain 49-42)

No. 9 (7) Cy-Fair Bobcats (1-0) (Defeated Cypress Ranch 13-10)

No. 10 (8) Dickinson Gators (DNP) *Scrimmaged Manvel

No. 11 (12) Tomball Memorial Wildcats (1-0) (Defeated Langham Creek 55-7)

No. 12 (10) Ridge Point Panthers (DNP)

No. 13 (14) Katy Tompkins Falcons (1-0) (Defeated Magnolia 24-21)

No. 14 (16) Pearland Dawson Eagles (1-0) (Defeated Clear Falls 47-7)

No. 15 (13) Cypress Ranch Mustangs (0-1) (Lost to Cy-Fair 13-10)

No. 16 (15) Klein Cain Hurricanes (0-1) (Lost to Bridgeland 49-42)

No. 17 (17) Klein Oak Panthers (DNP)

No. 18 (20) Mayde Creek Rams (1-0) (Defeated Conroe 24-14)

No. 19 (NR) Pearland Oilers (1-0) (Defeated The Woodlands 21-3)

No. 20 (NR) Pasadena Dobie (1-0) (Defeated Jersey Village 39-28)

Others to Watch: Fort Bend Travis, Spring, Lamar, The Woodlands, Strake Jesuit, Cypress Park, Tomball, C.E. King, Memorial, Stratford, George Ranch