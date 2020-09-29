VYPE High School Spotlight (9/27): Mason's Keller, Austin Area Sports Update & Football Rankings

Miss the second episode of VYPE's new radio show? Catch Sunday's replay below. VYPE High School Spotlight airs on Sundays from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m on Talk 1370 AM and Majic 95.5 HD2 in the Austin area and Central Texas, and anywhere in the world on https://talk1370.radio.com/shows/vype-high-school-spotlight and the RADIO.COM app.

On the first segment, VYPE Austin/San Antonio/Hill Country editor/reporter Thomas Bingham and Cedar Park VYPE Live broadcaster Brad Cone recapped the first week of UIL 5A and 6A football and the fifth week of small school action.



In segment two, Thomas and Brad interviewed Mason five-sport athlete Tristin Keller. She discussed her first Texas high school varsity football start, Twitter fame, celebrities that contacted her, and more.

In the second half of the show, the hosts highlight area volleyball teams that are off to hot starts, mention Week 2 football games to watch, release the updated VYPE Austin UIL Football Rankings, and honor the show's player and team of the week.

