VYPE Class 5A/6A Helmet Stickers: Week 1 (September 24-27)

Welcome to a new VYPE feature for the 2020 football season - VYPE Helmet Stickers! Every week, VYPE will scour the stat sheets of the previous week and find the top performers.

Class 6A and 5A teams started games this past week and wow there were some amazing performances! See who earned VYPE Helmet Stickers this week!



Denver Harris - North Shore

Denver Harris is one of the highest-touted defensive backs in the Greater Houston Area. Harris in the playoffs last year had four interceptions in six games. He started this year with two in one game, including his first-ever pick-six, which he took back 95 yards for the score. Harris is a matchup nightmare to start the year.

Carson Zahn - Memorial

Carson Zahn was a load to take down. Zahn is a hard runner and he will run you over. In a 21-15 victory over Seven Lakes, Zahn rushed for 211 yards and three scores on 36 carries. That is an impressive stat line. He gets a VYPE Helmet Sticker for sure!

Connor Weigman - Bridgeland

Remember the name Connor Weigman. He put on a show against Klein Cain! Weigman finished 26 of 42 for 372 yards and three touchdowns, while also rushing for 149 yards and three scores. That is 521 total yards and six touchdowns. That is a ridiculous line! We may have to give two VYPE Helmet Stickers for this performance.

Nathan Livingston - Cypress Park

The Cypress Park Tigers put on an absolute clinic against Cypress Ridge.



Nathan Livingston (@Nathan38724083) posts an astounding 274 rush yards and three scores in his season debut.



Watch out for those Tigers 👀#txhsfb pic.twitter.com/s1ZOmq4pXP — Varsity Wires (@VarsityWires) September 25, 2020

Nathan Livingston! Wow! There is a thing about rushing for a lot of yards but then there is doing that on a low number of carries and averaging 19.6 yards per carry! That is ridiculous. Livingston finished with 274 yards and three scores on 14 carries.

Joseph Wolken - Clear Lake

Let's hand out a helmet sticker to a defensive player. Joseph Wolken had 10 tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks and two hurries and one forced fumble. That is an impressive line. What a gamechanger Wolken was against Pasadena winning 59-0.