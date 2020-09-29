VYPE Austin UIL 6A, 5A & 4A Football Rankings (9/29)

The 2020 VYPE Austin high school football season coverage continues with updated area UIL 6A, 5A and 4A rankings. Check them out below and stay tuned for more area coverage.

VYPE Austin UIL 6A Football Rankings:



#1 Lake Travis: 0-0 (Previous: #1)

#2 Westlake: 1-0 (Previous: #2)

#3 Cedar Park Vista Ridge: 1-0 (Previous: #4)

#4 Temple: 1-0 (Previous: #6)

#5 Austin Vandegrift: 0-1 (Previous: #3)

#6 Killeen Shoemaker: 1-0 (Previous: #7)

#7 Del Valle: 1-0 (Previous: #9)

#8 Hutto: 0-1 (Previous: #5)

#9 Round Rock Westwood: 1-0 (Previous: #10)

#10 Killeen: 1-0 (Previous: NR)

Fell out: Hays: 0-1 (Previous: #8)

VYPE Austin UIL 5A Division I Football Rankings:

#1 Cedar Park: 1-0 (Previous: #1)

#2 Dripping Springs: 1-0 (Previous: #2)

#3 Georgetown: 1-0 (Previous: #3)

#4 Manor: 0-0 (Previous: #4)



#5 Buda Johnson: 1-0 (Previous: NR)

Fell out: Pflugerville Weiss: 0-1 (Previous: #5)

VYPE Austin UIL 5A Division II Football Rankings:

#1 Liberty Hill: 1-0 (Previous: #1)

#2 Leander Glenn: 1-0 (Previous: #5)

#3 Leander Rouse: 1-0 (Previous: NR)

#4 Austin McCallum: 0-0 (Previous: #4)

#5 Lockhart: 0-1 (Previous: #3)

Fell out: Georgetown East View: 0-1 (Previous: #2)

VYPE Austin UIL 4A Football Rankings:

#1 Lampasas: 3-0 (Previous: #1)

#2 Wimberley: 4-1 (Previous: #2)

#3 Fredericksburg: 4-1 (Previous: #4)

#4 Salado: 4-1 (Previous: #6)



#5 Austin LBJ Early College: 0-1 (Previous: #3)

#6 La Grange: 3-2 (Previous: #8)

#7 Giddings: 3-2 (Previous: #5)

#8 Burnet: 3-2 (Previous: #9)

#9 Smithville: 2-3 (Previous: #7)

#10 Gatesville: 1-2 (Previous: NR)

Fell out: Taylor: 0-5 (Previous: #10)

