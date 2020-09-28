Dragon Cross Country TeamsAre Invitational Champs

Results from the Week of September 21st

VARSITY CROSS COUNTRY

9/26 at Providence Classical

Boys 1st •• Girls 1st

The Cooper Cross Country teams competed at the Providence Classical HS Invitational on Saturday. With the best running weather of the season to date, both boys' and girls' teams performed exceptionally well, bringing home the championship trophies once again.

Leading the boys was senior Will McDermott, who finished in first place on a tough grassy course, with a season-best of 16:28. "We know Will has more in the tank," Head Coach George Dohner said. "Will finished more than 30 seconds ahead of the other competitors, which makes it hard to run your race without anyone pushing you."

The rest of the boys' team ran to their fitness level with six of the 12 varsity runners posting PRs (personal records). Junior Vishnu Swaminathan broke the 17-minute mark for the first time, finishing 2nd at 16:59. Senior Zac Winton finished in fourth place at 17:19. Junior Drew Wilkerson and freshman Grey Mendenhall rounded out the team scoring in 13th and 15th place. "The boys had a great week of training and we were really excited to see the boys perform at a level we knew they were capable of," Dohner said.

The girls' team also finished in first place, narrowly edging out Pasadena Memorial by only 13 points. Senior Katie Drake lead the team with a fourth-place finish followed by sophomore Megan Day in fifth. Junior Rebecca Melin is continuing to make improvements and finished in ninth place. A surprising spark came from freshman Ava Perugini running her first 5k race. Perugini finished in 11th place posting an impressive 22:41. "We are so happy to see Ava out there running. She is our only freshman running moving up from our Middle School team. She is certainly going to help us down the road," Dohner said. Junior Amber Navarra ran her best race of the season to round out the scorers in in 14th and was following by Chloe Smith in 15th. Cooper had six medalist in the Top 15 which was a good showing for the team.



Boys – 1st Place Team Champion

Will McDermott – 1st place (16:28) photo: JCSmcdermott.jpg

Vishnu Swaminathan – 2nd Place (16:59 - PR)

Zac Winton – 4th Place (17:19 - PR)

Drew Wilkerson - 13th Place (18:05)

Grey Mendenhall – 15th Place (18:07 - PR)



Girls Varsity – 1st Place Team Champion

Katie Drake – 4th Place (21:06) photo: JCSdrake.jpg

Megan Day – 5th Place (21:11)

Rebecca Melin – 9th Place (22:24)

Ava Perugini – 11th Place (22:41 – PR)

Amber Navarra – 14th Place (23:22)

Chloe Smith – 15th Place (23:24)

Sofia Gilroy – 17th Place (23:50 - PR)



Next up for Dragon Cross Country:

Oct. 3 hosts Cooper Dragon Invitational, Burroughs Park, 8 a.m.





VARSITY VOLLEYBALL

9/21 vs. Cypress Christian • 3-0 W

9/22 at Northland Christian • 3-0 W

9/24 at Rosehill Christian

no results

9/25-26 at FAST TOURNAMENT

no results



Next up for Dragon Volleyball:

Sept. 29 vs. Incarnate Word, 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 30 vs. Conroe High School, 6 p.m. SENIOR NIGHT





VARSITY FOOTBALL

Next up for Dragon Football:

Oct. 2 vs. Lutheran South, 7 p.m. SENIOR NIGHT