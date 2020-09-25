Football's Back: VYPE San Antonio Preseason UIL 6A & 5A Rankings

The 2020 VYPE San Antonio high school football season preview continues with area UIL 6A and 5A rankings. Check them out below and stay tuned for more area coverage in the coming days.

VYPE San Antonio UIL 6A Football Rankings:

#1 Converse Judson

#2 San Antonio Brandeis

#3 Cibolo Steele

#4 San Antonio Brennan

#5 Schertz Clemens

#6 San Antonio Reagan

#7 Smithson Valley

#8 San Antonio Wagner

#9 San Antonio Harlan

#10 San Antonio Johnson

VYPE San Antonio UIL 5A Football Rankings:

#1 Boerne Champion

#2 Kerrville Tivy

#3 San Antonio Veterans Memorial

#4 Brackenridge

#5 San Antonio Southwest

#6 San Antonio Southside

#7 Seguin

#8 San Antonio Burbank

#9 Alamo Heights

#10 Von Ormy Southwest Legacy

UIL 6A, UIL 5A Division I and UIL 5A Division II Honorable Mentions: San Antonio Roosevelt, San Antonio Madison, Helotes O'Connor, San Antonio Warren, San Antonio Stevens, San Antonio Jay, Medina Valley, New Braunfels Canyon, Harlandale and San Antonio Lanier

