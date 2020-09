North Shore has become a power in the City of Houston and the State of Texas. Prior to David Aymond arriving in 1994, that was not the case. The Mustangs would be built up into the power they have become today.

North Shore has won back-to-back state titles and three in the last five seasons. The Mustangs seek their third-straight title in 2020 and fifth overall as a program.

So, how did they become the Beasts of the East? This docuseries dives into how North Shore became who they are today.