West Brook looks to come out "District of Death"

This is the toughest district in the state of Texas. No argument. Back-to-back State Champion North Shore and perennial playoff powers Atascocita and Beaumont West Brook come together to form a mega-district. The final playoff spot will be a battle between Humble, Summer Creek, C.E. King and Kingwood. So, who comes out on top in 2020?

The West Brook Bruins are not far removed from playing for a state championship (2018) and return six starters and 28 lettermen off last year's area-round team.

The Bruins return District 21-6A Newcomer of the Year Bryce Anderson (LSU), who played both ways last year but will solely play quarterback in 2020. Other key returners on that side of the ball include running back tandem Jordan Guidry (467 yards, 8 TDs) and Jamichael Foxall (617 yards, 7 TDs), who were both second-teamers a year ago. The receiving corps will be led by Joe Hayes, Montavian Jones and Andre Dennis. On the line, Cam Handy will be a player to keep an eye on as he earned second-team honors a year ago and also watch for Tyler Tucker at tight end as well as Ben Bennett.

Defensively, Gabe Silva, Caleb David, Reggie Holmes and Jayden Davis will anchor that group. There will be some juniors coming up from an 8-1-1 JV team from a year ago, which will fill the holes.

