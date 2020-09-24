On Point: VYPE San Antonio UIL 5A/6A Volleyball Rankings (9/24)

Volleyball is up and going with district and non-district matches being played. San Antonio's UIL 5A and 6A teams are already proving to be very competitive. Here are our updated rankings after the first few matches.

VYPE San Antonio UIL 5A/6A Top 10 Volleyball Rankings (9/24):

#1 Alamo Heights (Previously:1)

#2 San Antonio Reagan (Previously: 2)

#3 San Antonio Brandeis (Previously: 6)

#4 Helotes O'Connor (Previously: 4)

#5 Schertz Clemens (Previously: 5)

#6 Smithson Valley (Previously: NR)

#7 San Antonio Clark (Previously: 3)

#8 New Braunfels Canyon (Previously: NR)

#9 New Braunfels (Previously: NR)

#10 San Antonio Madison (Previously: NR)

Photo by VYPE Bradley Collier

Honorable Mentions: Medina Valley, San Antonio Harlan, Cibolo Steele, East Central, Kerrville Tivy, San Antonio Churchill, Boerne Champion, San Antonio Johnson, San Antonio Warren, San Antonio McCollum

