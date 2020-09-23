New coach, new start at United

Could United become the Duncanville of southeast Texas?

Coach Marcus Graham hopes so as he takes over a United program that is rich in athletes. He's seen what big-time Texas football looks like, having been an assistant at Duncanville.

The defense will lead the way with DL Roland Trent, LB Devonte Allison and DB Chandler Rivers. All can run to the ball with serious aggression. Also watch for Jaden Baker and Christopher Allison at defensive end.

Bradley Thomas will likely take over the QB spot and his main target will be Julius Stelly Jr. Trealyn Porchia will be a factor somewhere on the field as the 6-foot-4 sophomore is a raw athlete.





Due to COVID-19 this year, the VYPE Houston Football Preview Magazine will be LIMITED for pickup at area retailers due tot COVID-19 restrictions. To ensure your copy CLICK HERE TO ORDER.