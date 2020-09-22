Week 4 of the 2020 Texas high school football season was full of exciting plays. Watch the nominee highlights below and vote for your favorite until Thursday September 24th at 12 p.m.

VYPE Week 4 Play of the Week Poll (Closes 9/24 at 12 p.m.)

Nominees:



Jeremy Greene's 44-yard touchdown in Canyon Lake's 38-24 loss against Jourdanton.

Issac Paredes' punt block touchdown in Jourdanton's 38-24 win against Canyon Lake.

Caleb Molina's pick six in Poth's 62-0 win against Dilley.

Week 4 Plays of the Week www.youtube.com

