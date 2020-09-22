VYPE U: College Park JV Volleyball

Friday night, volleyball fans, students, and parents flooded into the College Park gym to cheer on the Lady Cavaliers for the second time this season. Following a victory against Kingwood Park on Tuesday night, the JV team was looking for another win against Klein Collins.

Loud "Aw CP!" chants filled the gym during the first set when the Cavs earned an early lead. Following multiple timeouts and a few errors, the team was soon in a tight race against Klein Collins. They were able to pull out a close win with a final score of 27-25 in the first set.

During the 2nd set, the girls were able to bounce back from the challenges they faced during the 1st set and defeated Klein Collins 25-12. This win concluded the hard-fought match of the night and cheers rumbled through the gym as the girls celebrated. The team had several bright spots of the night including Camila Ortega, Diana Darvishi, Ruth Hedderman, Kinsee Bieser, and Skylar Jackson.



This successful match is only the beginning of a victorious season for the Junior Varsity team. The girls look forward to taking on Bridgeland on the road on Tuesday and are back home on Friday to take on Kingwood.