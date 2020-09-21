VYPE U: Woodlands Takes the Dub on Senior Night

The Lady Highlanders defeated the Montgomery bears at home in three sets (16-25, 14-25, 14-25) Friday night. It was also Senior night, in which they celebrated their eight seniors, Clara Brower, Natasha Zorbas, Natalie Kimmel, Claire Arend, Jackie Lee, Caroline Ristroph, and Manager Bella Martinez. Three of the seniors (Brower, Zorbas, and Lee) graduating early in December to extend their volleyball careers in college.