Inside the Program: John Cooper School Football

The 2020 football season is going to start a little later than many thought for The John Cooper School. The Dragons are slated to open their season on October 2 against Lutheran South, which will pit two solid quarterbacks against each other.

That will kickoff a six-game slate for the Dragons. So, what do the players think about the upcoming season?

VYPE caught up with William Bisso, Nicholas Harris, Ben Currin, Jackson Kovin and Connor Dove at the Dragons' recent VYPE Media Day about the upcoming season.

(These interviews were conducted prior to the SPC announcing cancellation of their fall championships)