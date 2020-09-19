Volleyball's Back: 2020 All-VYPE San Antonio Preseason Volleyball Team

You've already seen the 2020 VYPE San Antonio preseason volleyball rankings and team breakdowns, so it's time to highlight notable returning talents on the preseason all-VYPE team.

Preseason All-VYPE Public School 5A-6A Team

Elise McGhee (San Antonio Clark)

Maddie Correa (San Antonio Reagan)

Nyah Anderson (San Antonio Reagan)

Jalyn Gibson (San Antonio Brandeis)

Carlee Pharris (San Antonio Brandeis)

Bryshanna Brown (Helotes O'Connor)

Kylie Wickley (Alamo Heights)

Kyla Solis (Medina Valley)

Emilia Guerra (San Antonio Brandeis)

Morgan Baese (New Braunfels)

Chloe Martin (San Antonio Johnson)

Ella Brunson (New Braunfels)

Rian Millership (New Braunfels)

Julia Aleman (San Antonio Reagan)

Terez Chavez (Helotes O'Connor)

Julia Lopez (San Antonio Churchill)

Canada Buchanan (Schertz Clemens)

Ruby O'Brien (Alamo Heights)

Naomi Ortiz (Smithson Valley)

Marissa Drange (Boerne Champion)

Esther Du'Glas (Smithson Valley)

Jamiryana Hall (San Antonio Taft)

Erin Jones (New Braunfels Canyon)

Hannah Whittingstall (Alamo Heights)

Preseason All-VYPE Small School Team

Faye Wilbricht (Holy Cross of San Antonio)

Lauren Briseno (San Antonio Cornerstone Christian School)

Hailey Hamlett (New Braunfels Christian Academy)

Brina Jones (Wimberley)



Meghan Stiefer (La Vernia)

Madelyn Wallace (La Vernia)

Paige Crawford (Wimberley)

Autumn Moses (Sinton)

Madisyn Jones (Boerne)

Photo by VYPE Media's Bradley Collier.

Emily Reinhard (La Vernia)



Sadie McAda (Pleasanton)

Emma Thomas (Sinton)

Hayley Sample (Gonzales)

Macey Hein (Devine)

Megan Runyan (Devine)

Shelby Colvin (Uvalde)

Hayley Mabee (Marion)

Khloe Naegelin (Poth)

Anna Crittenden (Ingram Moore)

Mollee Henicke (Goliad)

Kiley Michalec (Shiner)

Victoria Carter (D'Hanis)

Talli Millican (Harper)

