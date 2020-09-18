VYPE Live Lineup - Friday 9/18/20

Join our talented VYPE Live broadcast crews for the following match-ups on Friday, September 18.
|3A Texas High School Football: Lago Vista vs. Little River Academy
|WATCH NOW
|3A Texas High School Football: Jourdanton vs. Canyon Lake
|WATCH NOW
|3A Texas High School Football: Poth vs. Dilley
|WATCH NOW
|4A Texas High School Football: Wimberley vs. Fredericksburg
|WATCH NOW
|5A Texas High School Volleyball: Sterling vs. North Shore
|WATCH NOW
|5A Texas High School Volleyball: Lee vs. Channelview
|WATCH NOW