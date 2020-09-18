Port Arthur Memorial looks the part in 2020

When Port Arthur Memorial gets off the bus, opponents take notice.



The Titans look the part under the direction of Brian Morgan. With 15 starters back off of a playoff team, PAM should be a district title contender.

QB Jah'mar Sanders is a "Lamar Jackson"-type as described by his teammates and has a pair of talented RBs in the backfield in Adrian Hayward and Branden Chaney.

Jordon and Christian Thomas are big-league DEs, who will anchor the defense. Jordon Thomas is committed to Texas. The secondary is also loaded with Jaylon Guilbeau and Devaunn Davenport, both juniors. Others to take note of include defensive lineman Donaven Jackson and offensive lineman Tre'vonte Caines.

