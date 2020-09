(Copyright (c) 2020 VYPE - All rights reserved)

The stars of the San Antonio Christian School were socially-distanced and masked-up for a VYPE Campus take over for the SACS 2020 Media Day.

Football, volleyball, cross country and cheer were represented during the media day featuring photoshoots, interviews, and more!

Watch as VYPE Media goes Behind the Scenes at the SACS 2020 Media Day.