VYPE Campus: San Antonio Christian School Fall Sports Preview

In August, VYPE Media kicked off a special year of San Antonio Christian School VYPE Campus coverage. VYPE hosted a fall sports media day for SACS teams, athletes and coaches. Today, we preview the school's 2020 fall sports teams, including cheerleading, cross country, football and volleyball.

Cross Country

San Antonio Christian School has extended its cross country dynasty in recent years because its boys and girls programs have combined for multiple TAPPS state championships since 2017. The Lions will remain a contender for the same prize in 2020, even with a move from TAPPS 5A to TAPPS 6A. Keep an eye on Sam Blalock, Fernando Gallegos, Morgan Estes and Ella Glander in the school's latest trek.

Volleyball

San Antonio Christian School enjoyed a lot of volleyball success in 2019 and is expected to retain its state power status in 2020. The Lions advanced to the TAPPS 5A state championship game last fall and will lean on Katy Siebert, Adriana Ellard, Rebekah Wilks and Sadie Nelson in their run at a similar finish in TAPPS 6A over the next couple of months.

Football

The San Antonio Christian School Lions surged late in the 2019 Texas high school football season and missed the TAPPS 11-man Division II postseason by a game, so they are extremely motivated for their upcoming season in TAPPS 11-man Division I. Expect them to stay in the playoff hunt in 2020 because of seniors Joel Allen, Shay Allen and Connor Schorp.

Cheerleading



The backbone of San Antonio Christian School athletics is the school's cheer program. You will see Bella Valdes, Claire Jowers, Paige Galloway and Kirsten Harwerth pumping up the school community during fall sports and showing off their school pride at pep rallies, games and other events during the school year.

