Miller wins first race of season, Frassati XC teams impressive in debut

Frassati Cross Country came to compete in the first meet of the season at the Woodlands Christian Academy on Saturday.

Ashlyn Miller won the girls varsity race, leading from start to finish, and securing her win by over 20 seconds in a field of 70 runners. Grace Delahoussaye, Mary Maggio, Lucy Simon, and Denise Simon earned points for the team, helping the Lady Falcons to a fourth place team finish in the varsity race. Lauren Sharpless was a fierce competitor as she earned an all-time personal best by 30 seconds.

Freshman Annie Perry made her victorious debut, winning the gold in a very competitive girl's JV race.

Thomas Langley had a stellar performance in the boy's varsity competition and earned a medal for his 15th place finish in a race with over 80 competitors. Jack Miggins, Andrew Langley, Nate Bartsch, and Fede Celis all scored and earned points for the men's team.

Lucas Rivera had a phenomenal race as he turned in his best time of his high school career by 1 minute and 30 seconds.





The team will compete at The Woodlands Christian Academy once again next Saturday.