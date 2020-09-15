Hardin looking for some buzz

The Hornets of Hardin are led by coach Larry Haynes and are the second smallest school in District 10-3A-DI.

Can Hardin create some buzz around the nest in 2020? If so, it's going to be at the hands of QB Austin Potetz, a 6-foot-1, dual-threat. Potetz combined for 1,800 yards and 14 scores last season and turns around and is the team's best DB. Anthony Yeo will run the ball behind Paul Thonsgaard, Trenton Dickey and Shane Holst.

Thonsgaard is a beast on the DL as well. He is helped by Colby Barrett, Lahr Randolph and Holst up front. Dickey and Yeo flip to LBs on defense while Caden Elmore is the team's best DB with four INTs in 2019.

The Hornets are going to need to shock the likes of Tarkington and Woodville to sneak into the postseason.

