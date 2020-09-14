Ask the Doc: IARSM's Nguyen talks non-contact football injuries prior to season

Dr. Toko Nguyen is the founder and owner of the Institute for Athlete Regeneration Sports Medicine (IARSM) and is recognized as one of the foremost experts in the field of sports rehab, sports manual therapy and sports recovery.

The athlete-centered business has become the current in-season and offseason home to a large number of MLB, NFL, NBA and Olympic athletes in managing their therapy and recovery strategies.

High school athletes looking to take their game to the next level have also found IARSM beneficial in getting back on the playing fields stronger and healthier.

Today, he talks directly to the football community giving advice on non-contact injuries. Dr. Nguyen also can provide treatment to allow athletes recover from injury and get back on the field quickly.

