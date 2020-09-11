VYPE Football 2020 Preview: Class 6A No. 7 Cy-Fair Bobcats presented by CertaPro Painters

By Angel Verdejo

Welcome to the 2020 football season. What a weird offseason it was for everyone. There was not a summer camp circuit for player to go showcase their talents at. In-person recruiting came to a screeching halt and the COVID-19 Pandemic has affected everyone.

But VYPE has still done what we have always done when it comes to previewing Texas high school football here in Houston. With that said here is the No. 7 Cy-Fair Bobcats!

New coach, same expectations for Bobcats. For the first time in nearly 40 years, Ed Pustejovsky won't be roaming the sidelines at Cy-Fair. The longtime coach with the Bobcats retired following the 2019 season with a 138-57 record as head coach and a state champion in 2017. In steps Jeff Miller, a former Cy-Fair star quarterback who returns home after leading Rockdale to a state title and 12 playoff appearances in his final 13 seasons at the helm. Expect a few tweaks but much of the same for the Bobcats, which means running the football and a stout defense.

Four-star RB L.J. Johnson (5-foot-10, 200-pounds) is coming off a 1,900-yard rushing season with 37 touchdowns. The offense will also be paced by District 17-6A Offensive Newcomer of the Year QB Carter Cravens (1,300 yards).

Others to watch on offense include OL DeVontae Taylor, TE Jack Witmer (Virginia-commit) and Jaxson Chrest. The defense returns only four starters and will lean on experience in the secondary early on, including first-team defensive backs Thatcher Milton and Nick Chrest. Another notable returner is first-team, all-district LB Hunter Warren.

