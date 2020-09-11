Volleyball's Back: VYPE San Antonio Public School Teams To Watch

The 2020 Texas high school volleyball season will be in full swing starting next week, so it's time for preseason VYPE San Antonio, South Texas and Hill Country coverage. Check out public school area teams to watch and come back next week for more preseason content.

Big thanks to San Antonio Christian School for allowing VYPE to host its 2020 San Antonio Preseason Photoshoot at its campus, Whataburger for sponsoring our event, all the participating schools, teams and players, and the area coaches that submitted team questionnaires.

UIL 6A

San Antonio Reagan: The Rattlers won 39 games and advanced to the UIL 6A Region IV area round during the 2019 season, so they're expected to make their 21st consecutive UIL playoff appearance in 2020. Their loaded roster is made up of future Texas Tech Red Raider Maddie Correa, University of Miami commit Nyah Anderson, St. Mary's University bound Julia Aleman, Remi Vanderpool and Alyssa Manitzas.

Helotes O'Connor: The Panthers may have won 40 games in 2019, but they're motivated to top last year's UIL 6A Region IV area round finish in 2020. They make the move from UIL 28-6A to UIL 29-6A and can clinch their 23rd consecutive UIL postseason appearance with a strong unit on the court that includes recruits in University of Houston commit Bryshanna Brown and Southwestern Oklahoma State University commit Terez Chavez and other notable athletes in Lexi Davila, Mackenzie Mahr, Ava Himstreet, Jenna Garza and Angelina Herrera.

Photo by VYPE Media's Bradley Collier.

Schertz Clemens: The Buffaloes enjoyed massive success with their recruit-heavy senior class in 2019 that they earned 44 wins and a trip to the UIL 6A state semifinal round. Outside hitter Canada Buchanan will lead a 2020 charge that also includes middle blockers Melinda Hackethorn and Kayla Teeler and you can expect head coach Robyn Wunderlich to find other necessary replacements for last year's graduates based on her 382 coaching victories.

Photo by VYPE Media's Bradley Collier.

San Antonio Brandeis: The Broncos won 35 games and advanced to the UIL 6A Region IV bi-district round and want to run past those points in 2020. Their star-studded lineup includes TCU commits Jalyn Gibson and Carlee Pharris and Boise State commit Emilia Guerra-Acuna.

Photo by VYPE Media's Bradley Collier.

New Braunfels: The Unicorns won 30 matches and marched to the UIL 6A Region IV area round in 2019 and are ready to continue their town's storied volleyball tradition in 2020. They have a notable trio of college volleyball recruits in Texas A&M Corpus Christi bound Morgan Baese, future University of Mary Hardin-Baylor athlete Ella Brunson and College of Holy Cross bound player Rian Millership.

Photo by VYPE Media's Bradley Collier.

San Antonio Madison: The Mavericks won 28 games and were a bi-district finalist in 2019, so what's in store for them in 2020? Thee players on their roster, which includes Shavonne Respondek, Angelina Rodriguez and Rylee Davis plan to extend the program's playoff streak.

Photo by VYPE Media's Bradley Collier.

San Antonio Johnson: The Jaguars won 21 games and finished as a UIL 6A Region IV bi-district finalist in 2019. Their 11th straight UIL playoff appearance is likely with Loyola Marymount sand volleyball commit Chloe Martin leading a pack that including middle blockers Lexi Gingras and Devyn Winkler and setter Kendra Grimm.

Photo by VYPE Media's Bradley Collier.

Cibolo Steele: The Knights won 22 games and made an appearance in the 2019 UIL 6A Region IV bi-district round are looking for more success in 2020. Expect libero McKenzie Volz and middle blocker Miranda Polanco to keep them on track this fall.

Photo by VYPE Media's Bradley Collier.

Smithson Valley: The Rangers won 24 games in 2019, but enter the 2020 season as a motivated bunch because they missed the UIL 6A postseason last fall. A number of important players are back to push the team towards a trip in 2020, including college volleyball commits Naomi Ortiz and Esther Duglas and other critical contributors in Jaci Mesa, Bekah Williams and Alexa Pyle.

Photo by VYPE Media's Bradley Collier.

San Marcos: The Rattlers missed the postseason in 2019, but they're launching an exciting new era in 2020. They hired John Walsh as their new athletic director and Jared Te'o as the volleyball program's latest head coach. That means former Denton Guyer volleyball player and UIL 5-6A first-team all-district honoree Maggie Walsh will join a squad that also includes libero Julia Antu and middle hitter Emery Jones.

Photo by Henry Huey for VYPE Media.

San Antonio East Central: The Hornets won 18 games in 2019 and can contend in the UIL 27-6A playoff race in 2020. They have five returning starters and key players in Brianna Helmke, Ashley Pearish, Cheyenne Dantonio, Kylie Bennett and Nicole Pruski.

Photo by VYPE Media's Bradley Collier.

UIL 5A



Alamo Heights: The Mules jumped on the scene with 35 wins and a UIL 5A state semifinal appearance in 2019. Now, Arizona State beach commit Kylie Wickley, Texas Weslayan bound Ruby O'Brien and Hannah Whittingstall aim for the season's ultimate prize at the end of the 2020 season.

Photo by VYPE Media's Bradley Collier.

Boerne Champion: The Chargers charged to 28 victories and a UIL 5A Region IV quarterfinal appearance in 2019 and are pumped for what's ahead in 2020. They have a high-powered lineup that includes Southern Utah University commit Marissa Drange and middle blocker Hannah Relf.

Photo by VYPE Media's Bradley Collier.

Medina Valley: The Panthers won 30 games and advanced to the UIL 5A Region IV bi-district round during the 2019 season, so they'll be a team to keep an eye on in 2020. They are led by Clemson commit Kyla Solis and other notable players in Spencer McCool, Samantha Estrada, Catarina Cochran, Essence Cummings, Allyssa Thoele and Madison Haby.

Photo by VYPE Media's Bradley Collier.

Floresville: The Tigers won 23 games and advanced to the UIL 5A Region IV area round in 2019, so they're ready to attack their 2020 opponents. Expect middle hitter Katie Gawlik and outside hitter/setter Faith Coldewey to keep them on course.

Photo by VYPE Media's Bradley Collier.

San Antonio McCollum: The Cowboys won 20 games and advanced to the UIL 5A Region IV bi-district round during the 2019 season and will have a great chance to top those marks in 2020. They have 11 returning starters and notable players in Mia De La Garza, Angelli Sanchez, Jessa Palmer, Kylie Dominguez, Dominique Guerra, Jesilynne Ramon, Clarissa Valerio and Anahi Ramirez.

Photo by VYPE Media's Bradley Collier.

San Antonio Southwest: The Dragons finished with 14 victories in 2019, but need a stronger finish in district play to make the 2020 UIL 5A postseason. The performances of middle blocker Madison Milligan and setter Marisa Blanquiz will go a long way in achieving that goal.



Photo by VYPE Media's Bradley Collier.

Harlandale: The Indians found some early success in 2019, but struggled down the stretch in district and missed the postseason. They can bounce back because Kassandra Morin, Tiana Medina and Serina Hernandez are still on the roster.

Photo by VYPE Media's Bradley Collier.

Von Ormy Southwest Legacy: The Titans experienced a fast start in their ultimate achievement of double digit wins in 2019. They plan to extend their success further into district play in 2020 by leaning on their five returning starters and top returners in Alyssa Almendarez and Angelina Hernandez.

Photo by VYPE Media's Bradley Collier.

UIL Small School



Wimberley: The Texans won 37 games en route to a UIL 4A Region IV quarterfinal appearance in 2019 and are expected to produce another deep playoff push in 2020. That's because they have a talented bunch in middle blocker Brina Jones, outside hitter Paige Crawford and libero Rhyan Masur.

Photo by Henry Huey for VYPE Media.

Boerne: The Greyhounds won 22 matches and earned a trip to the UIL 4A Region IV area round during the 2019 season and will be a group to watch again in 2020. They are in pursuit of their 10th consecutive postseason appearance and can achieve it with notable returning players Madisyn Jones, Lauren Roberts and Addison Amick.

Photo by VYPE Media's Bradley Collier.

Jourdanton: The Squaws won 16 games advanced to the UIL 3A Region IV bi-district round in 2019 and have the necessary senior class to march further in the 2020 postseason. That group includes Sidney Morneau, Emma Roach and Madison Yow.

Photo from Jourdanton athletics.

For more sports coverage, follow Thomas (@Texan8thGen Facebook/Instagram/Twitter) and VYPE (VYPE Texas Facebook and @VYPESATX Instagram/Twitter) on social media.



Looking to get more involved? Check out ShopVYPE for fresh gear that supports local schools and the VYPE U Ambassador Program. To sign up for the VYPE U Program, apply at VYPEU.com.