Legacy Christian getting fresh start under new coach

Mitchell Stephens takes the reigns at Legacy Christian Academy after stints at Conroe, Hull -Daisetta, Texas City, Page (Arizona) and Elkhart.

He has hopes of turning around the TAPPS IV program that went 2-8 in 2019.

Stephens has some pieces back in the mix, including 10 starters.

QB Grant Davis earned honorable-mention accolades last season and will be protected by OL Alex Porter – a second-teamer – and Carson Rains. Darriyon Wilson will tote the rock, while Kennedy Wilson is the primary receiver.

Playing for a small school means you aren't coming off the field. Davis, Wilson and Wilson will flip to the secondary, while Potter will anchor the DL. Rains will patrol the middle of the field at linebacker.

