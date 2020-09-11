73ºF

Sports

Inside the Program: John Cooper School Cheer

Vype

Vype

Tags: High School Sports
photo
(Copyright (c) 2020 VYPE - All rights reserved)

It's time to cheer on the Dragons!

VYPE Media recently traveled out the John Cooper School Campus for their media days and caught up with cheerleaders Ellie Dewberry and Ally Ronchetto. Also, check out some awesome photos below as well.



Copyright (c) 2020 VYPE - All rights reserved