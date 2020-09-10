West Hardin fighting for postseason position in 6-team district

The West Hardin Oilers return 11 starters from last year's 4-7 team that reached the first round of the playoffs in 2019.

So, what does 2020 bring for coach George Taylor's bunch?

RB Randon Kelly is the leading rusher and flips do defense as the leading tackler at LB for West Hardin. That makes for a long night for the two-way player.

He will run behind Bradley Thompson, Josiah Berry, Matt Ashwell, Kaiden Robinson and Rodie Ruffino, who make up the OL. Austin Collier will be the signal-caller.

The bigs will flip to the defensive line when called upon to join Braxton Poland and Bradley Brown.

The Oilers are in a tough district and will need to get some wins over Timpson, Shelbyville and Joaquin to slip into the postseason.