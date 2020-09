Check out the VYPE Play of the Week from Week 2 of Texas High School Football, voted on by you the fans!

This weeks play comes from Friday's Poth vs Falls City matchup, where Poth's Cooper Conn recorded his 2nd punt return touchdown of the season, this one for 78 yards.



Poth won the game 58-0.

