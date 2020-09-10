HIS TURN: Clear Falls' Morelli more brings versatility at QB for Knights

Clear Falls made the postseason for the second time in school history in 2019. So, what will the Knights do for an encore after going 7-4 overall and 4-2 in district play?

Twelve starters return from the 7-4 club—six on each side of the ball. Offensive skill is the strength of Clear Falls, which averaged 42.8 points per game last season.

Coach Zach Head's offense is wide-open but says goodbye to District Offensive MVP Gavin Esquivel at QB. But could his offense be more dynamic in 2020?

Enter new QB Pierson Morelli, who moves from running back to signal-caller. The 6-foot senior adds a dimension of the run-pass option for Clear Falls. Morelli has the arm talent to make all the throws coach Head needs, while being able to run between the tackles and in the open field.

He will have some weapons as well. Senior Quinn Bowen (859 rushing yards, 17 TDs; 490 receiving yards, 3 TDs) is a matchup nightmare and junior WR Luke Vidal amassed 468 yards and had five TDs.

VYPE's Matt Malatesta caught up with one of the Top H-Town Sleepers during his QB training on campus.