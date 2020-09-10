East Chambers will stock trophy case in 2020

East Chambers rolled through district play going undefeated in 2019. The Bucs have reached at least the third round three times in a row and could make a state run in 2020.

Coach Russ Sutherland returns 15 starters, so another district title is in the near future. The squirty Ernest Ceasar is a four-year starter and the District MVP in 2019 after rushing for over 1,100 yards and 17 TDs. His running mate in the backfield is QB Jacoby Perrault, a game-managing signal-caller. Perrault is just a sophomore, so his productivity should shoot through the roof.

The OL is led by Payton Martin, Colin Broussard and Brandon Silcox.

The defense will be led by Ceasar at DB along with Brayden Guillory and Keyrin Green in the secondary.

Buna and Anahuac will challenge for the district title, but it's the Bucs to lose.

