Hamshire-Fannett got taste of playoff win; want more

Hamshire-Fannett is going back to the drawing board after winning a playoff game in 2019.

Coach Mark Waggoner being back 10 starters but the offense is going to need a reboot. Garrett Picou will lead the offense and going to have to expand his role at just a WR. RB Jordan Denson is going to need to step up big as he will carry a big load on the ground.

The OL will be led by Vance Moore, Layne Werner and Caydon Ferrell.

On defense, Blake Briggs is the base at DL, while Evan Viator, Anakin Hall and Picou will patrol the secondary. LBs Jordan Joiner and Kheagian Heckaman will play in the middle of the defense.

West Orange-Stark and Silsbee are favorites to get in the postseason, so Hamshire-Fannett is going to need to get wins against Orangefield, Bridge City and Hardin-Jefferson to get back in the playoffs.