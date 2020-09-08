Week 2 of the 2020 Texas high school football season was full of exciting plays. Watch the nominee highlights below and vote for your favorite until Thursday September 10th at 2:30 p.m.

VYPE Week 2 Play of the Week Poll (Closes 9/10 at 2:30 p.m.)

Nominees:



Logan Parsons' 63-yard touchdown run in Lago Vista's 22-7 win against Teague (Start time: 0:06)



Matthew Tippie's 83-yard touchdown pass to Christian Marshall in Wimberley's 33-14 win against Cuero (Start time: 0:23)

Ernest Davila's game-sealing pick six in Poteet's 16-3 win against Pleasanton (Start time: 0:43)

Jeremiah Earls' 85-yard touchdown run in Calallen's 56-35 win against Jourdanton (Start time: 0:57)

Cooper Conn's punt return touchdown in Poth's 58-0 win against Falls City (Start time: 1:17)

VYPE Week 2 Plays of the Week www.youtube.com

For more sports coverage, follow Thomas (@Texan8thGen Facebook/Instagram/Twitter) and VYPE (VYPE Texas Facebook, @VYPE_ATX and @VYPESATX Instagram and @VYPEATX and @VYPESATX Twitter) on social media.



Looking to get more involved? Check out ShopVYPE for fresh gear that supports local schools and the VYPE U Ambassador Program. To sign up for the VYPE U Program, apply at VYPEU.com.