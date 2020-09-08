79ºF

Sports

VYPE Live Lineup - Tuesday 9/8/20

Vype Live

Vype

Tags: High School Sports
photo
(Copyright (c) 2020 VYPE - All rights reserved)

Join our talented VYPE Live broadcast crews for the following Tuesday night volleyball match-ups:

3A Texas High School Volleyball: Poth vs. Dilley WATCH NOW
4A Texas High School Volleyball: Pleasanton vs. Randolph WATCH NOW

Copyright (c) 2020 VYPE - All rights reserved