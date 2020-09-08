VYPE Football 2020 Preview: District 14-6A Preview

Welcome to the 2020 football season. What a weird offseason it was for everyone. There was not a summer camp circuit for player to go showcase their talents at. In-person recruiting came to a screeching halt and the COVID-19 Pandemic has affected everyone.

But VYPE has still done what we have always done when it comes to previewing Texas high school football here in Houston. With that said - here is the District 14-6A Preview!

Preseason Ranking

Westfield

Spring

Dekaney

MacArthur

Eisenhower

Davis

Aldine

Nimitz

(Bold Denotes Playoffs)



Preseason Awards



Most Valuable Player: Cardell Williams, Westfield

Offensive MVP: Daelyn Williams, Dekaney

Defensive MVP: Anthony Holmes Jr., Westfield

Breakout Player of the Year: Clyde Lacy, Spring

Sleeper Team: Eisenhower



This District will have some stars in 2020. Westfield will be the leaders of the pack once again but district-mate Spring could give them a run for their money. Dekaney brings back their district MVP Quarterback, while the Aldine ISD programs will try and battle their way into the playoff picture in a top-heavy district.



Westfield Mustangs

Westfield has won 10 or more games for nine-straight seasons. The Mustangs reached the state semifinals in 2019 for the first time since 2014. Can they punch through the ceiling and get back to a state title game for the first time since 2004? Quarterback Cardell Williams is back after a breakthrough season. Williams, who earned Offensive Newcomer of the Year, passed for 2,811 yards and 30 touchdowns and is a game-changer. Watch for TE Kailon Golston, who earned first-team honors a year ago, and FB Dominic Bailey to step up in their roles. Defense has always been the calling card for this program and that won't be different in 2020. Anthony Holmes Jr. (66 tackles, 5 sacks) will be the anchor of the defensive line and dons Ed Oliver's old number. Is that a sign of things to come? Also, watch for first-team, all-district linebacker Ashton Harris (74 tackles, six sacks) and second-teamers CB Kayden Craig and S Jayden Perkins.

Spring Lions

Spring finished just behind Westfield in district play a year ago. The Lions have reached the playoffs for six-straight years and are lined up for another trip. First-team Quarterback Aldyn Bradley is back after finishing second in the district in rushing (1,196 yards) and passed for 987 yards and racked up 33 total touchdowns. The Spring offense ranked first in yards per game in their district last year. Aldyn is expected to move to WR as QB Bishop Davenport looks to take the snaps. Cadyn Bradley was the Return Specialist of the Year after recording two punt returns for touchdowns and averaged 27.47 yards per return. He also had 483 yards receiving. Other key returners on offense include OL Nate Deams-Lott and RB Clyde Lacy. Defensively, the Lions return first-teamers CB Dorian Friend, DT Ja'mori Gardner and S Bruce Davis. DT Joseph McNeese, LB Darryl Doherty and S Nick Charles are also back. The trio made second-team, all-district. Also, watch for MLB Bralon Jones.

Dekaney Wildcats

Dekaney is still the newest Spring ISD program around, opening in 2008, but is the only one to have won a state title (2011). Last year, the Wildcats got back into the playoffs but were bounced in the first round. Can they make a playoff run this year? Bringing back the District 16-6A MVP back in Daelyn Williams will help. Williams passed for 1,776 yards and 20 touchdowns, while running for another 552 yards and eight scores. Other key returners on offensive include first-teamer, all-district OL Elroyal Morris and second-teamer OL Jared Manos. Rising recruit TE Var'Keyes Gumms, who has nine offers, should be in line for a big year after being injured last year. Defensively, they will have pieces led by DE Kevon Garcia (52 tackles, 12 TFL, 4 sacks) and S Dylan Early (98 tackles, 5 INTs), who were both first-team picks. DE Rashard Lewis may have been a second-teamer but he led the team with eight sacks in just nine games.

MacArthur Generals

Big Mac stunned people a year ago, getting back into the playoffs for the first time since 2007. Their five wins were also the most for the program in a season since 2013. Could they do it again? First-team quarterback Rashaun Jackson returns after passing for 1,192 yards and eight scores. Jackson needs to take care of the ball better in 2020 after tossing up seven picks a year ago. Other offensive players to watch include OL De'monta Missouri and RB Avante Reed. Defensively, MacArthur will have to replace Oklahoma-signee Josh Eaton in the secondary. Linebacker Maurice Woods (83 tackles, 7 sacks) and S Mike Salas will be looked towards to be the leaders of that group. Paul Newman will move from the DL to LB this year, he had 76 tackles a year ago.

Eisenhower Eagles

The Eagles bring back All-Purpose Player of the Year Waymon Finley (392 yards rushing, seven touchdowns; 102 tackles, 3 sacks) and FB Keith Stucey on the offensive side of the ball. Also, watch for Ricardo Alaniz on the line and WR JaMarcus Martin. Defensively, the name to remember will be Christian Dunbar (40 tackles). The 5-foot-10 corner could give some opposing receivers fits. Also, watch for Noah Lee at corner, he was a second-teamer a year ago. Linebacker Chance Gardner and DL Nicholas Savoie are two names to also remember. The big question will be at quarterback for the Eagles.

Davis Falcons

Who will fill Demarcus Barlow's shoes? That's the question. Barlow rushed for 1,401 yards and 15 scores, that's a lot of production to replace. The offense will take some time to piece together after zero all-district players return to the roster in 2020. The wide receiver corps brings back some size, including 6-foot-1 Isaiah Harrell, 6-foot Elton Edwards and 5-foot-10 Jalen Jones. Now, they will just have to find someone to throw it to them. Defensively, LB Savon Johnson (88 tackles) is back after earning first-team, all-district honors a year ago. Also, watch for LB Konkheis Sipsey (76 tackles), who earned second-team honors. Watch for DE Xavier Graham as well.

Aldine Mustangs

Can the Mustangs get things rolling in the right direction in 2020? Quarterback Johnny Toups, who also stars on the baseball team, passed for nearly 1,000 yards a year ago. In the backfield, incoming junior running back Elijah Teamer could be poised for a breakout season after breaking off for 655 yards and five scores last year. Is a 1,000-yard campaign in the cards for him? Receiver is where the Mustangs bring back some talent with Draylon Haynes (second-team, all-district), Reggie Smith (second-team, alldistrict) and Ja'Kobi Terry returning. Defensively, DT Lazaro Escobar (87 tackles, 10 TFL) leads the group after being a second-team pick in 2019.

Nimitz Cougars

Nimitz went 3-7 last year and won one district contest, which was the season finale against Aldine. The Cougars' offense will be guided by the running game as Jayvon Davis is back for his senior year. Davis rushed for 709 yards, averaging 5.41 per carry in 2019. They will have to find a new signal-caller after Austin Remo's graduation. Defensively, Sean Roy will quarterback the unit from the linebacker position. Roy was a first-team, all-district pick a year ago.