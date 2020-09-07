Texans hope football can help boost morale, give sense of normalcy

2020 feels like the longest year ever as the impact of COVID-19 has been shown in every part of our lives.

And while football may not be the most important thing, watching Deshaun Watson take on Patrick Mahomes has the potential to bring joy to the country.

“I think it’s going to be a historic night,” said Texans head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien. “The NBA has done a great job, hockey has done a great job, baseball’s done a great job.... look, obviously we’re very biased but football, we believe, is America’s game,” O’Brien added. “I think this is the first game of an absolutely unprecedented time, a historic time.”

It won’t just be football; it will be quality football.

America will watch on NBC as two young, dynamic quarterbacks in Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson go head-to-head. Both signed monster contracts in the off-season, and the expectations are high.

“It’s definitely an opportunity for both teams, both quarterbacks to show what they’ve been working on this off-season,” said Watson, heading into his fourth year with the Texans. “No preseason games, so guys got to get warmed up and the speed is going to be a little bit faster.”

For a while it looked like we may not have a football season. Now, it seems there will be. Even the seasoned vets are grateful.

“You start building up that adrenaline, that excitement, and you’re falling into your game week routine,” said JJ Watt. “All eyes will be on that game and you know that everybody is going to be watching and everybody is excited for football to return after everything that has gone on this year.”

And when football returns? Maybe things will feel normal, even if it’s only for a little bit.

“There’s a sense of normalcy that, necessarily, hasn’t been there the whole time,” said Watt. “We’re really excited about that.”