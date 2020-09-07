Football's Back: VYPE San Antonio Preseason TAPPS Rankings

The 2020 TAPPS football season kicks off with the season's first practice today. Check out the VYPE San Antonio preseason TAPPS 11-man and six-man football rankings to find out who the area's top teams are.

VYPE San Antonio Preseason TAPPS 11-Man Football Rankings:

#1 Geneva School of Boerne

#2 Antonian College Preparatory



#3 Shiner St. Paul

#4 San Antonio Central Catholic

#5 Hallettsville Sacred Heart Catholic School

Other teams to watch: Holy Cross of San Antonio, San Antonio St. Anthony Catholic, San Antonio Christian School, San Antonio TMI Episcopal and Schertz St. John Paul II Catholic

VYPE San Antonio Preseason TAPPS Six-Man Football Rankings:

#1 Fredericksburg Heritage School

#2 New Braunfels Christian Academy

#3 Bracken Christian School

#4 Bulverde Living Rock Academy

#5 Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills College Prep

