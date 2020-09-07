Football's Back: VYPE Austin Preseason TAPPS Rankings

The 2020 TAPPS football season kicks off with the season's first practice today. Check out the VYPE Austin preseason TAPPS 11-man and six-man football rankings to find out who the area's top teams are.

VYPE Austin Preseason TAPPS 11-Man Football Rankings:

#1 Regents School of Austin

#2 Brentwood Christian School



#3 Austin St. Dominic Savio Catholic

#4 Texas School for the Deaf

#5 Central Texas Christian School

VYPE Austin Preseason TAPPS Six-Man Football Rankings:

#1 Fredericksburg Heritage School

#2 Cedar Park Summit Christian Academy

#3 Austin Veritas Academy

#4 San Marcos Academy

#5 Hill Country Christian School of Austin

