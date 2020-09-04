South Texas Showdown: Jourdanton/Calallen Football Preview

Football Matchup: Calallen Wildcats (0-1) at Jourdanton Indians (1-0)

Day/Time: Friday September 4th at 7:30 p.m.

Location: Indian Stadium (Jourdanton, Texas)

Watch live: VYPE Live broadcast (Pregame starts at 7:15 p.m. Kickoff follows at 7:30 p.m.)

What You Need To Know: Before the 2020 Texas high school football season began, most experts predicted a Week 2 matchup of undefeated teams. Instead, UIL 14-3A Division I member Jourdanton is the only squad with a perfect season record. The Indians extended their streak of season-opening victories to seven seasons with last week's 49-24 win against Natalia. UIL 15-4A Division I's Calallen, on the other hand, saw its eight-year streak of season-opening wins come to an end with a 24-20 loss to a very talented San Antonio Cornerstone Christian School in Week 1.

Players to Watch: Expect Jourdanton to lean on its strong senior class, including quarterback Cole Andrus, wide receiver Jarel Lilly and cornerback Payton Gonzales. Calallen will matchup well with the returns of running back Jeremiah Earls, linebacker Hunter Groves and linemen Donovan Iglehart and Ty Buchanan.

Keys To Victory: Jourdanton needs another electric performance from its offense because it's a facing state team power and the winningest Texas high school football coach in history, Phil Danaher. Calallen can bounce back with a strong finish to the game. The Wildcats held two third quarter leads in their first game of the season, but couldn't pull out the win.

For more sports coverage, follow Thomas (@Texan8thGen Facebook/Instagram/Twitter) and VYPE (VYPE Texas Facebook and @VYPESATX Instagram/Twitter) on social media.

Looking to get more involved? Check out ShopVYPE for fresh gear that supports local schools and the VYPE U Ambassador Program. To sign up for the VYPE U Program, apply at VYPEU.com.