It's time for Tarkington to step up

Tarkington has high expectations entering coach Zachary Bass' second season as 12 starters are back in the locker room who are making a run at District 10-3A-DI.

The motto in 2020 is Adjust and Overcome as Bass says "staying cohesive as a team and rising to high expectations" are the ultimate goals.

Bass welcomes back Trae Deck, an all-district selection, who threw for 2,000 yards and 20 TDs. His top target will be Nate Carley, a second-teamer a year ago. Kevin McCarther will be a safety valve at TE, while Bradley Sanders will play both ways.

The OL will be anchored by Austin Couhig, Gavin Edwards and Blake James.

Defensively, the strength is up front with Travonte Bogany, who gets after the QB on the edge. Special teams will be led by K/P Ivan Rodriguez.

The Longhorns open up with La Marque this weekend.

