Gatson, Williams will carry Newton to district title and beyond

The Newton Eagles have emerged as THE Power Program in SETX.

The Eagles have five state titles and two in the last three years. Newton stubbed their toe in 2019 against Daingerfield 30-26 in the third round.

With only five starters returning, it will be up to the "new guys" to lead the purple.

However, the offense has some experience in key positions. QB Nate Williams threw for over 1,100 yards and 10 TDs last season, but the star is junior RB DeAnthony Gatson, who went off for 1,700 yards and 28 scores. He will carry the load for the nest in 2020.

Brice Westbrook and Destin Jackson will lead the way up front.

Defensively, Robbie Phillips is a lock-down corner and LB Coltyn Foster will patrol the middle of the field.

The Eagles open up with Diboll this weekend.

